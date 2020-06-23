All apartments in San Antonio
3534 BOTTOMLESS LK
3534 BOTTOMLESS LK

3534 Bottomless Lake · No Longer Available
Location

3534 Bottomless Lake, San Antonio, TX 78222
Lakeside

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 2 bedroom home! Features include open living, dining, kitchen area**ceramic tile at kitchen and breakfast area**new carpet & vinyl**1 car garage** 1 story home**spacious backyard**close to shopping, schools, 410 and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3534 BOTTOMLESS LK have any available units?
3534 BOTTOMLESS LK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3534 BOTTOMLESS LK currently offering any rent specials?
3534 BOTTOMLESS LK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3534 BOTTOMLESS LK pet-friendly?
No, 3534 BOTTOMLESS LK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3534 BOTTOMLESS LK offer parking?
Yes, 3534 BOTTOMLESS LK offers parking.
Does 3534 BOTTOMLESS LK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3534 BOTTOMLESS LK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3534 BOTTOMLESS LK have a pool?
No, 3534 BOTTOMLESS LK does not have a pool.
Does 3534 BOTTOMLESS LK have accessible units?
No, 3534 BOTTOMLESS LK does not have accessible units.
Does 3534 BOTTOMLESS LK have units with dishwashers?
No, 3534 BOTTOMLESS LK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3534 BOTTOMLESS LK have units with air conditioning?
No, 3534 BOTTOMLESS LK does not have units with air conditioning.
