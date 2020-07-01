3531 Fallen Leaf Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Bathrooms. - Property Id: 241241



This beautiful home newly renovated has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. located in the heart of the neighborhood near the corner of fallen leaf Ln. Beautiful back patio you can enjoy a cup of coffee also large back yard you can have a BBQ get together. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. full Living room and dining room with fireplace. Three beautiful bedrooms, master bedroom with two closet one walk in closet. 1 car garage washer dryer connections.

Property Id 241241



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5629010)