San Antonio, TX
3531 Fallen Leaf Ln
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

3531 Fallen Leaf Ln

3531 Fallen Leaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3531 Fallen Leaf Lane, San Antonio, TX 78230
Vance Jackson

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Bathrooms. - Property Id: 241241

This beautiful home newly renovated has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. located in the heart of the neighborhood near the corner of fallen leaf Ln. Beautiful back patio you can enjoy a cup of coffee also large back yard you can have a BBQ get together. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. full Living room and dining room with fireplace. Three beautiful bedrooms, master bedroom with two closet one walk in closet. 1 car garage washer dryer connections.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241241
Property Id 241241

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5629010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3531 Fallen Leaf Ln have any available units?
3531 Fallen Leaf Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3531 Fallen Leaf Ln have?
Some of 3531 Fallen Leaf Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3531 Fallen Leaf Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3531 Fallen Leaf Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3531 Fallen Leaf Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3531 Fallen Leaf Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3531 Fallen Leaf Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3531 Fallen Leaf Ln offers parking.
Does 3531 Fallen Leaf Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3531 Fallen Leaf Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3531 Fallen Leaf Ln have a pool?
No, 3531 Fallen Leaf Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3531 Fallen Leaf Ln have accessible units?
No, 3531 Fallen Leaf Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3531 Fallen Leaf Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3531 Fallen Leaf Ln has units with dishwashers.

