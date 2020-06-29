Rent Calculator
San Antonio, TX
3514 SALANO
Last updated December 19 2019 at 6:02 AM
3514 SALANO
3514 Salano
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3514 Salano, San Antonio, TX 78259
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious one story with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and a study. Most pets ok in this well designed classic ready for move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3514 SALANO have any available units?
3514 SALANO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 3514 SALANO currently offering any rent specials?
3514 SALANO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3514 SALANO pet-friendly?
Yes, 3514 SALANO is pet friendly.
Does 3514 SALANO offer parking?
Yes, 3514 SALANO offers parking.
Does 3514 SALANO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3514 SALANO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3514 SALANO have a pool?
No, 3514 SALANO does not have a pool.
Does 3514 SALANO have accessible units?
No, 3514 SALANO does not have accessible units.
Does 3514 SALANO have units with dishwashers?
No, 3514 SALANO does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3514 SALANO have units with air conditioning?
No, 3514 SALANO does not have units with air conditioning.
