Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3514 CLEARFIELD DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3514 CLEARFIELD DR
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3514 CLEARFIELD DR
3514 Clearfield Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Vance Jackson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3514 Clearfield Drive, San Antonio, TX 78230
Vance Jackson
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3514 CLEARFIELD DR have any available units?
3514 CLEARFIELD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 3514 CLEARFIELD DR currently offering any rent specials?
3514 CLEARFIELD DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3514 CLEARFIELD DR pet-friendly?
No, 3514 CLEARFIELD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 3514 CLEARFIELD DR offer parking?
Yes, 3514 CLEARFIELD DR does offer parking.
Does 3514 CLEARFIELD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3514 CLEARFIELD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3514 CLEARFIELD DR have a pool?
No, 3514 CLEARFIELD DR does not have a pool.
Does 3514 CLEARFIELD DR have accessible units?
No, 3514 CLEARFIELD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3514 CLEARFIELD DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3514 CLEARFIELD DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3514 CLEARFIELD DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3514 CLEARFIELD DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Broken Oak Townhomes
1935 Broken Oak St
San Antonio, TX 78232
The Abbey at Grande Oaks
6418 Eckhert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Agave
633 S Saint Marys St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Indigo Apartment Homes
11501 Braesview
San Antonio, TX 78213
The Abbey at Sonterra
20710 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Broadstone Oak Hills
7714 Louis Pasteur
San Antonio, TX 78229
Westover Oaks
7727 Potranco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio