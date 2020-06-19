All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

3514 CLEARFIELD DR

3514 Clearfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3514 Clearfield Drive, San Antonio, TX 78230
Vance Jackson

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3514 CLEARFIELD DR have any available units?
3514 CLEARFIELD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3514 CLEARFIELD DR currently offering any rent specials?
3514 CLEARFIELD DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3514 CLEARFIELD DR pet-friendly?
No, 3514 CLEARFIELD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3514 CLEARFIELD DR offer parking?
Yes, 3514 CLEARFIELD DR does offer parking.
Does 3514 CLEARFIELD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3514 CLEARFIELD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3514 CLEARFIELD DR have a pool?
No, 3514 CLEARFIELD DR does not have a pool.
Does 3514 CLEARFIELD DR have accessible units?
No, 3514 CLEARFIELD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3514 CLEARFIELD DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3514 CLEARFIELD DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3514 CLEARFIELD DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3514 CLEARFIELD DR does not have units with air conditioning.
