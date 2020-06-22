Rent Calculator
351 West Cortez Ave.
351 Cortez Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
351 Cortez Ave, San Antonio, TX 78237
Westlawn
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
4 bedroom upstairs unit, all tile floors throughout. Range and refrigerator included. Washer/dryer hookups. Ceiling fans. Pets allowed, please no aggressive breeds.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 351 West Cortez Ave. have any available units?
351 West Cortez Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 351 West Cortez Ave. have?
Some of 351 West Cortez Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 351 West Cortez Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
351 West Cortez Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 West Cortez Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 351 West Cortez Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 351 West Cortez Ave. offer parking?
No, 351 West Cortez Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 351 West Cortez Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 351 West Cortez Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 West Cortez Ave. have a pool?
No, 351 West Cortez Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 351 West Cortez Ave. have accessible units?
No, 351 West Cortez Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 351 West Cortez Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 351 West Cortez Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
