All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3506 LAKE TAHOE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3506 LAKE TAHOE ST
Last updated November 1 2019 at 11:56 AM

3506 LAKE TAHOE ST

3506 Lake Tahoe · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3506 Lake Tahoe, San Antonio, TX 78222
Lakeside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
APPLICATION FEE & SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE IN SEPARATE CERTIFIED FUNDS, & DUE AT TIME OF APPLICATION PLEASE. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3506 LAKE TAHOE ST have any available units?
3506 LAKE TAHOE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3506 LAKE TAHOE ST currently offering any rent specials?
3506 LAKE TAHOE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3506 LAKE TAHOE ST pet-friendly?
No, 3506 LAKE TAHOE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3506 LAKE TAHOE ST offer parking?
No, 3506 LAKE TAHOE ST does not offer parking.
Does 3506 LAKE TAHOE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3506 LAKE TAHOE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3506 LAKE TAHOE ST have a pool?
No, 3506 LAKE TAHOE ST does not have a pool.
Does 3506 LAKE TAHOE ST have accessible units?
No, 3506 LAKE TAHOE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3506 LAKE TAHOE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3506 LAKE TAHOE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3506 LAKE TAHOE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3506 LAKE TAHOE ST does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Axio
8722 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Brooksfield Apartments
7577 Old Corpus Christi Road
San Antonio, TX 78223
City Summit
4041 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Spanish Keys
1150 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Starclub
8800 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Sonterra Blue
922 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
The Abbey at Sonterra
20710 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Verandas at Shavano
17203 NW Military Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio