All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3506 LAKE TAHOE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
3506 LAKE TAHOE ST
Last updated November 1 2019 at 11:56 AM
1 of 25
3506 LAKE TAHOE ST
3506 Lake Tahoe
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3506 Lake Tahoe, San Antonio, TX 78222
Lakeside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
APPLICATION FEE & SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE IN SEPARATE CERTIFIED FUNDS, & DUE AT TIME OF APPLICATION PLEASE. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3506 LAKE TAHOE ST have any available units?
3506 LAKE TAHOE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 3506 LAKE TAHOE ST currently offering any rent specials?
3506 LAKE TAHOE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3506 LAKE TAHOE ST pet-friendly?
No, 3506 LAKE TAHOE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 3506 LAKE TAHOE ST offer parking?
No, 3506 LAKE TAHOE ST does not offer parking.
Does 3506 LAKE TAHOE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3506 LAKE TAHOE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3506 LAKE TAHOE ST have a pool?
No, 3506 LAKE TAHOE ST does not have a pool.
Does 3506 LAKE TAHOE ST have accessible units?
No, 3506 LAKE TAHOE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3506 LAKE TAHOE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3506 LAKE TAHOE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3506 LAKE TAHOE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3506 LAKE TAHOE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
