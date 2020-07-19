Rent Calculator
3502 Sage Meadow
3502 Sage Meadow
·
No Longer Available
Location
3502 Sage Meadow, San Antonio, TX 78222
Lakeside
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$500 off of first month's rent (Must move in by 1/31/2019). Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car garage. Over 3200 square feet. Please verify schools if important.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3502 Sage Meadow have any available units?
3502 Sage Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 3502 Sage Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
3502 Sage Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3502 Sage Meadow pet-friendly?
No, 3502 Sage Meadow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 3502 Sage Meadow offer parking?
Yes, 3502 Sage Meadow offers parking.
Does 3502 Sage Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3502 Sage Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3502 Sage Meadow have a pool?
No, 3502 Sage Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 3502 Sage Meadow have accessible units?
No, 3502 Sage Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 3502 Sage Meadow have units with dishwashers?
No, 3502 Sage Meadow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3502 Sage Meadow have units with air conditioning?
No, 3502 Sage Meadow does not have units with air conditioning.
