Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:54 AM

349 Irvington Drive

349 Irvington Drive · (830) 426-8432
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

349 Irvington Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209
Terrell Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Thank you for your interest in 349 Irvington. For lease at $2,300. Located in Terrell Heights and in Alamo Heights school district.
This property has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and features a large lot and yard, covered parking as well as a 2 car garage and beautiful hardwood floors!
Thank you for your interest in 349 Irvington. For lease at $2,300. Located in Terrell Heights and in Alamo Heights school district.
This property has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and features a large lot and yard, covered parking as well as a 2 car garage and beautiful hardwood floors!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 Irvington Drive have any available units?
349 Irvington Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 349 Irvington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
349 Irvington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 Irvington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 349 Irvington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 349 Irvington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 349 Irvington Drive offers parking.
Does 349 Irvington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 349 Irvington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 Irvington Drive have a pool?
No, 349 Irvington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 349 Irvington Drive have accessible units?
No, 349 Irvington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 349 Irvington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 349 Irvington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 349 Irvington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 349 Irvington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
