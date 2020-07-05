Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 346 Natalen Dr Unit #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
346 Natalen Dr Unit #3
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
346 Natalen Dr Unit #3
346 Natalen Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Mahncke Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
346 Natalen Street, San Antonio, TX 78209
Mahncke Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Minutes to the Pearl Brewery
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 346 Natalen Dr Unit #3 have any available units?
346 Natalen Dr Unit #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 346 Natalen Dr Unit #3 currently offering any rent specials?
346 Natalen Dr Unit #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 Natalen Dr Unit #3 pet-friendly?
No, 346 Natalen Dr Unit #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 346 Natalen Dr Unit #3 offer parking?
No, 346 Natalen Dr Unit #3 does not offer parking.
Does 346 Natalen Dr Unit #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 346 Natalen Dr Unit #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 Natalen Dr Unit #3 have a pool?
No, 346 Natalen Dr Unit #3 does not have a pool.
Does 346 Natalen Dr Unit #3 have accessible units?
No, 346 Natalen Dr Unit #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 346 Natalen Dr Unit #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 346 Natalen Dr Unit #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 346 Natalen Dr Unit #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 346 Natalen Dr Unit #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Salado Springs
12727 Vista del Norte
San Antonio, TX 78216
Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Vizcaya
1400 Patricia
San Antonio, TX 78213
Encore SoFlo
326 South Flores Street
San Antonio, TX 78204
Greenbrier Apartments
8535 Greenbrier
San Antonio, TX 78209
Vista
10514 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78250
Amber Hill
5335 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
LIV at Westover Hills
9015 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County
Williamson County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio