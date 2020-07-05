All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 346 Natalen Dr Unit #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
346 Natalen Dr Unit #3
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

346 Natalen Dr Unit #3

346 Natalen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Mahncke Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

346 Natalen Street, San Antonio, TX 78209
Mahncke Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Minutes to the Pearl Brewery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 Natalen Dr Unit #3 have any available units?
346 Natalen Dr Unit #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 346 Natalen Dr Unit #3 currently offering any rent specials?
346 Natalen Dr Unit #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 Natalen Dr Unit #3 pet-friendly?
No, 346 Natalen Dr Unit #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 346 Natalen Dr Unit #3 offer parking?
No, 346 Natalen Dr Unit #3 does not offer parking.
Does 346 Natalen Dr Unit #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 346 Natalen Dr Unit #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 Natalen Dr Unit #3 have a pool?
No, 346 Natalen Dr Unit #3 does not have a pool.
Does 346 Natalen Dr Unit #3 have accessible units?
No, 346 Natalen Dr Unit #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 346 Natalen Dr Unit #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 346 Natalen Dr Unit #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 346 Natalen Dr Unit #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 346 Natalen Dr Unit #3 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Salado Springs
12727 Vista del Norte
San Antonio, TX 78216
Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Vizcaya
1400 Patricia
San Antonio, TX 78213
Encore SoFlo
326 South Flores Street
San Antonio, TX 78204
Greenbrier Apartments
8535 Greenbrier
San Antonio, TX 78209
Vista
10514 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78250
Amber Hill
5335 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
LIV at Westover Hills
9015 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio