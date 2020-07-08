All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 24 2020 at 11:29 PM

3446 Butterleigh

3446 Butterleigh · No Longer Available
Location

3446 Butterleigh, San Antonio, TX 78247
Eden

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3446 Butterleigh have any available units?
3446 Butterleigh doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3446 Butterleigh currently offering any rent specials?
3446 Butterleigh is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3446 Butterleigh pet-friendly?
Yes, 3446 Butterleigh is pet friendly.
Does 3446 Butterleigh offer parking?
No, 3446 Butterleigh does not offer parking.
Does 3446 Butterleigh have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3446 Butterleigh does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3446 Butterleigh have a pool?
No, 3446 Butterleigh does not have a pool.
Does 3446 Butterleigh have accessible units?
No, 3446 Butterleigh does not have accessible units.
Does 3446 Butterleigh have units with dishwashers?
No, 3446 Butterleigh does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3446 Butterleigh have units with air conditioning?
No, 3446 Butterleigh does not have units with air conditioning.

