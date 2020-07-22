Rent Calculator
342 DORIE ST
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM
1 of 15
342 DORIE ST
342 Dorie Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
342 Dorie Street, San Antonio, TX 78220
Wheatley Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 bedroom 1 bath application online, income must be 3 times the rent, square footage listed is approximate. Property Mgmt will bill tenant $25 a month for water
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 342 DORIE ST have any available units?
342 DORIE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 342 DORIE ST currently offering any rent specials?
342 DORIE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 DORIE ST pet-friendly?
No, 342 DORIE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 342 DORIE ST offer parking?
No, 342 DORIE ST does not offer parking.
Does 342 DORIE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 342 DORIE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 DORIE ST have a pool?
No, 342 DORIE ST does not have a pool.
Does 342 DORIE ST have accessible units?
No, 342 DORIE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 342 DORIE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 342 DORIE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 342 DORIE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 342 DORIE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
