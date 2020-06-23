Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3418 Gateway Dr 3418
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3418 Gateway Dr 3418
3418 Gateway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
San Antonio
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location
3418 Gateway, San Antonio, TX 78210
Pecan Valley
Amenities
w/d hookup
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 2bedroom 1bath apartment - Property Id: 97392
Nice 2bed 1bath apartment with washer and dryer hook up. Parking space plus back yard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97392
Property Id 97392
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4666413)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3418 Gateway Dr 3418 have any available units?
3418 Gateway Dr 3418 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3418 Gateway Dr 3418 have?
Some of 3418 Gateway Dr 3418's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3418 Gateway Dr 3418 currently offering any rent specials?
3418 Gateway Dr 3418 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3418 Gateway Dr 3418 pet-friendly?
No, 3418 Gateway Dr 3418 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 3418 Gateway Dr 3418 offer parking?
Yes, 3418 Gateway Dr 3418 offers parking.
Does 3418 Gateway Dr 3418 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3418 Gateway Dr 3418 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3418 Gateway Dr 3418 have a pool?
No, 3418 Gateway Dr 3418 does not have a pool.
Does 3418 Gateway Dr 3418 have accessible units?
No, 3418 Gateway Dr 3418 does not have accessible units.
Does 3418 Gateway Dr 3418 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3418 Gateway Dr 3418 does not have units with dishwashers.
