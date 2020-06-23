All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3418 Gateway Dr 3418.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3418 Gateway Dr 3418
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3418 Gateway Dr 3418

3418 Gateway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3418 Gateway, San Antonio, TX 78210
Pecan Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 2bedroom 1bath apartment - Property Id: 97392

Nice 2bed 1bath apartment with washer and dryer hook up. Parking space plus back yard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97392
Property Id 97392

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4666413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3418 Gateway Dr 3418 have any available units?
3418 Gateway Dr 3418 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3418 Gateway Dr 3418 have?
Some of 3418 Gateway Dr 3418's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3418 Gateway Dr 3418 currently offering any rent specials?
3418 Gateway Dr 3418 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3418 Gateway Dr 3418 pet-friendly?
No, 3418 Gateway Dr 3418 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3418 Gateway Dr 3418 offer parking?
Yes, 3418 Gateway Dr 3418 offers parking.
Does 3418 Gateway Dr 3418 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3418 Gateway Dr 3418 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3418 Gateway Dr 3418 have a pool?
No, 3418 Gateway Dr 3418 does not have a pool.
Does 3418 Gateway Dr 3418 have accessible units?
No, 3418 Gateway Dr 3418 does not have accessible units.
Does 3418 Gateway Dr 3418 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3418 Gateway Dr 3418 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Canyon
4620 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78233
The Mirabella
1955 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78228
Westpond
1980 Horal St
San Antonio, TX 78227
The Canopy
950 E Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Monterra Apartments
6033 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Soap Factory
500 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
Contour
1515 Contour Dr
San Antonio, TX 78212
Escapade
7600 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio