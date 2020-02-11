3415 Paesanos Pkwy Unit 2, San Antonio, TX 78248 - 2

Amenities
PROPERTY OVERVIEW
Attractive one-story garden office building located in Shavano Park.
This new construction is Ideal location for a medical or professional
services company. LEASE TYPE: BASE RENT + OPEX. T.I.: $30/ SF.
Cold-shell space, 2,379 sq ft in Class A office condo Building. A Pain
Mgmt Specialist occupies 62% of the building.
Parking: 5 / 1,000
Exterior signage available
Off Loop 1604 (Shavano Park)
Easy access
Strong demographics
Near La Cantera & The Rim Shopping, Dominion, Stone Oak & Medical
Center
PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS
