Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:59 AM

3415 Paesanos Pkwy Unit 2, San Antonio, TX 78248 - 2

3415 Paesanos Pkwy · (210) 219-0509
Location

3415 Paesanos Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78231
Oak Meadow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$5,451

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 2379 sqft

Amenities

PROPERTY OVERVIEW
Attractive one-story garden office building located in Shavano Park.
This new construction is Ideal location for a medical or professional
services company. LEASE TYPE: BASE RENT + OPEX. T.I.: $30/ SF.
Cold-shell space, 2,379 sq ft in Class A office condo Building. A Pain
Mgmt Specialist occupies 62% of the building.
Parking: 5 / 1,000
Exterior signage available
Off Loop 1604 (Shavano Park)
Easy access
Strong demographics
Near La Cantera & The Rim Shopping, Dominion, Stone Oak & Medical
Center
PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS
• Parking: 5 / 1,000
• Exterior signage available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

