All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3406 Ridge Smoke Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3406 Ridge Smoke Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3406 Ridge Smoke Dr

3406 Ridge Smoke · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3406 Ridge Smoke, San Antonio, TX 78247
Ridgestone

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HOME SWEET HOME! WELL MAINTAINED, DUPLEX - IMMEDIATE MOVE IN AVAILABLE. OPEN SPACE WITH HIGH CEILINGS, FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM, GREAT FOR THE UPCOMING HOLIDAYS, GARAGE AND TWO ADDITIONAL PARKING SPOTS IN THE BACK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3406 Ridge Smoke Dr have any available units?
3406 Ridge Smoke Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3406 Ridge Smoke Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3406 Ridge Smoke Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 Ridge Smoke Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3406 Ridge Smoke Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3406 Ridge Smoke Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3406 Ridge Smoke Dr offers parking.
Does 3406 Ridge Smoke Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3406 Ridge Smoke Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 Ridge Smoke Dr have a pool?
No, 3406 Ridge Smoke Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3406 Ridge Smoke Dr have accessible units?
No, 3406 Ridge Smoke Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 Ridge Smoke Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3406 Ridge Smoke Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3406 Ridge Smoke Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3406 Ridge Smoke Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Creek Apartments
4822 Gus Eckert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Brix At Terrell Hills
2447 Harry Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78253
Flats at Big Tex
423 Blue Star
San Antonio, TX 78204
Legacy Creekside
7210 Potranco Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
Ashley Oaks
16400 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Volar
1526 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Grand at the Dominion
23910 W Interstate 10
San Antonio, TX 78257

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio