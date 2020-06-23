3406 Ridge Smoke, San Antonio, TX 78247 Ridgestone
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HOME SWEET HOME! WELL MAINTAINED, DUPLEX - IMMEDIATE MOVE IN AVAILABLE. OPEN SPACE WITH HIGH CEILINGS, FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM, GREAT FOR THE UPCOMING HOLIDAYS, GARAGE AND TWO ADDITIONAL PARKING SPOTS IN THE BACK
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3406 Ridge Smoke Dr have any available units?
3406 Ridge Smoke Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.