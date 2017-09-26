All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

340 McKinley Ave Unit 4

340 Mc Kinley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

340 Mc Kinley Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Riverside

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home available NOW for move in! - AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home near downtown! This home features wood plank flooring through out with all kitchen appliances included! Enjoy the natural lighting through the large windows as well as landscaping around home. High ceilings with ceiling fans in every room! *Home is located behind main home, must go through wood gate located in driveway*. Call today to schedule a showing!

Schedule a Showing Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/a2799280c6

Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-d0dfcbf5-56f5-4a99-b29f-ea1d230d437b

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5424707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 McKinley Ave Unit 4 have any available units?
340 McKinley Ave Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 McKinley Ave Unit 4 have?
Some of 340 McKinley Ave Unit 4's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 McKinley Ave Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
340 McKinley Ave Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 McKinley Ave Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 McKinley Ave Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 340 McKinley Ave Unit 4 offer parking?
No, 340 McKinley Ave Unit 4 does not offer parking.
Does 340 McKinley Ave Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 McKinley Ave Unit 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 McKinley Ave Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 340 McKinley Ave Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 340 McKinley Ave Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 340 McKinley Ave Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 340 McKinley Ave Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 McKinley Ave Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.

