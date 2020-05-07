34 Campden Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lovely low maintenance single story. Lg living room w/fireplace, recent carpet and paint, high ceiling. Eat-in kitchen, chefs delight, island, abundant counter space. Spacious mstr bdrm w/high ceiling and fan, lg mstr bath w/separate tub/shower, separate vanties. 2 nicely sized secondary bedrooms. Relax on front or back porch w/retractable awning. 24 hr guard gate, pool, less than 15 minutes to Ft. Sam. Easy access to major roadways, schools, restaurants. refrigerator , washer & dryer stay.