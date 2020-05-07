All apartments in San Antonio
34 Campden Circle

34 Campden Circle · No Longer Available
Location

34 Campden Circle, San Antonio, TX 78218
Oakwell Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely low maintenance single story. Lg living room w/fireplace, recent carpet and paint, high ceiling. Eat-in kitchen, chefs delight, island, abundant counter space. Spacious mstr bdrm w/high ceiling and fan, lg mstr bath w/separate tub/shower, separate vanties. 2 nicely sized secondary bedrooms. Relax on front or back porch w/retractable awning. 24 hr guard gate, pool, less than 15 minutes to Ft. Sam. Easy access to major roadways, schools, restaurants. refrigerator , washer & dryer stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Campden Circle have any available units?
34 Campden Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 Campden Circle have?
Some of 34 Campden Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Campden Circle currently offering any rent specials?
34 Campden Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Campden Circle pet-friendly?
No, 34 Campden Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 34 Campden Circle offer parking?
Yes, 34 Campden Circle offers parking.
Does 34 Campden Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 Campden Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Campden Circle have a pool?
Yes, 34 Campden Circle has a pool.
Does 34 Campden Circle have accessible units?
No, 34 Campden Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Campden Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Campden Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

