338 Donaldson Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78201 Jefferson
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean duplex! 2 bedroom 1 bath, downstairs unit, with nice original wood floors located in Monticello Park. Unit has living, dining, kitchen, breakfast room and exterior deck, with refrigerator and stove.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 338 Donaldson Ave have any available units?
338 Donaldson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.