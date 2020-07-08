All apartments in San Antonio
338 Donaldson Ave
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:35 AM

338 Donaldson Ave

338 Donaldson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

338 Donaldson Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78201
Jefferson

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean duplex! 2 bedroom 1 bath, downstairs unit, with nice original wood floors located in Monticello Park. Unit has living, dining, kitchen, breakfast room and exterior deck, with refrigerator and stove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 Donaldson Ave have any available units?
338 Donaldson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 338 Donaldson Ave have?
Some of 338 Donaldson Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 Donaldson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
338 Donaldson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 Donaldson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 338 Donaldson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 338 Donaldson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 338 Donaldson Ave offers parking.
Does 338 Donaldson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 Donaldson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 Donaldson Ave have a pool?
No, 338 Donaldson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 338 Donaldson Ave have accessible units?
No, 338 Donaldson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 338 Donaldson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 Donaldson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

