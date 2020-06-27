All apartments in San Antonio
3350 STONEY SQ
3350 STONEY SQ

3350 Stoney Square · No Longer Available
Location

3350 Stoney Square, San Antonio, TX 78247
Ridgestone

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
VERIFY ALL SCHOOL INFORMATION TENANT MUST USE AUTO DRAFT SYSTEM FOR RENTAL PAYMENTS NEGOTIABLE ON SMALL OUTSIDE ONLY PET. NO SMOKING.PET & CLEANING DEPOSITS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3350 STONEY SQ have any available units?
3350 STONEY SQ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3350 STONEY SQ currently offering any rent specials?
3350 STONEY SQ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3350 STONEY SQ pet-friendly?
Yes, 3350 STONEY SQ is pet friendly.
Does 3350 STONEY SQ offer parking?
Yes, 3350 STONEY SQ offers parking.
Does 3350 STONEY SQ have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3350 STONEY SQ does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3350 STONEY SQ have a pool?
No, 3350 STONEY SQ does not have a pool.
Does 3350 STONEY SQ have accessible units?
No, 3350 STONEY SQ does not have accessible units.
Does 3350 STONEY SQ have units with dishwashers?
No, 3350 STONEY SQ does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3350 STONEY SQ have units with air conditioning?
No, 3350 STONEY SQ does not have units with air conditioning.
