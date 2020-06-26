Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
335 BAKER AVE
Last updated January 29 2020 at 6:19 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
335 BAKER AVE
335 Baker Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
335 Baker Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78211
Quintana
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4 bedroom 1 bath. Be ready for move in. Features hardwood floors , fresh paint and updated flooring. Located on the end of dead end street for low traffic. Won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 335 BAKER AVE have any available units?
335 BAKER AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 335 BAKER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
335 BAKER AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 BAKER AVE pet-friendly?
No, 335 BAKER AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 335 BAKER AVE offer parking?
No, 335 BAKER AVE does not offer parking.
Does 335 BAKER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 BAKER AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 BAKER AVE have a pool?
No, 335 BAKER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 335 BAKER AVE have accessible units?
No, 335 BAKER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 335 BAKER AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 BAKER AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 335 BAKER AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 BAKER AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
