334 WARD AVE.
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

334 WARD AVE

334 Ward Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

334 Ward Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78223
Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home close to Downtown, Mission Reach, Riverwalk, pearl. come see this home with hardwood floors, updated bathroom, stackable washer/dryer connections.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 334 WARD AVE have any available units?
334 WARD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 334 WARD AVE have?
Some of 334 WARD AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 WARD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
334 WARD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 WARD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 334 WARD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 334 WARD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 334 WARD AVE offers parking.
Does 334 WARD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 WARD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 WARD AVE have a pool?
No, 334 WARD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 334 WARD AVE have accessible units?
No, 334 WARD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 334 WARD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 334 WARD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

