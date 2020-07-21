Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like
334 WARD AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
334 WARD AVE
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
334 WARD AVE
334 Ward Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
334 Ward Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78223
Riverside
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home close to Downtown, Mission Reach, Riverwalk, pearl. come see this home with hardwood floors, updated bathroom, stackable washer/dryer connections.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Similar Listings
Broken Oak Townhomes
1935 Broken Oak St
San Antonio, TX 78232
Brix At Terrell Hills
2447 Harry Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Cortland Estates at TPC
22800 Bulverde Rd
San Antonio, TX 78261
The Landings at Brooks City Base
7803 S New Braunfels
San Antonio, TX 78235
Contour
1515 Contour Dr
San Antonio, TX 78212
Rivera Apartments
1130 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Junipers Edge
8401 N. FM 1560
San Antonio, TX 78254
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera
San Antonio, TX 78256
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 334 WARD AVE have any available units?
334 WARD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 334 WARD AVE have?
Some of 334 WARD AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 334 WARD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
334 WARD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 WARD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 334 WARD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 334 WARD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 334 WARD AVE offers parking.
Does 334 WARD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 WARD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 WARD AVE have a pool?
No, 334 WARD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 334 WARD AVE have accessible units?
No, 334 WARD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 334 WARD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 334 WARD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedroom Apartments
San Antonio 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Seguin, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Converse, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
Oak Park Northwood
North Central
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio