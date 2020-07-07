All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 11 2020 at 7:29 AM

3338 STONEY COUNTRY

3338 Stoney Country · No Longer Available
Location

3338 Stoney Country, San Antonio, TX 78247
Ridgestone

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Single Story Gem centrally located in NE San Antonio. Easy access to Wurzbach Prkwy for short commute to the airport or minutes to Ft. Sam Houston and Randolph AFB. Living rm. w/vaulted ceiling & wood burning fireplace. Eat in kitchen. Refrigerator included. Master bath w/two closets & large walk-in shower. Covered deck & big fenced backyard. Inground sprinkler system (front yard). 2 car garage w/garage door opener + driveway parking. Access to the community amenities: pool, club house, sport court & park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3338 STONEY COUNTRY have any available units?
3338 STONEY COUNTRY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3338 STONEY COUNTRY have?
Some of 3338 STONEY COUNTRY's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3338 STONEY COUNTRY currently offering any rent specials?
3338 STONEY COUNTRY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3338 STONEY COUNTRY pet-friendly?
No, 3338 STONEY COUNTRY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3338 STONEY COUNTRY offer parking?
Yes, 3338 STONEY COUNTRY offers parking.
Does 3338 STONEY COUNTRY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3338 STONEY COUNTRY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3338 STONEY COUNTRY have a pool?
Yes, 3338 STONEY COUNTRY has a pool.
Does 3338 STONEY COUNTRY have accessible units?
No, 3338 STONEY COUNTRY does not have accessible units.
Does 3338 STONEY COUNTRY have units with dishwashers?
No, 3338 STONEY COUNTRY does not have units with dishwashers.

