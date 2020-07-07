3338 STONEY COUNTRY

Amenities

Single Story Gem centrally located in NE San Antonio. Easy access to Wurzbach Prkwy for short commute to the airport or minutes to Ft. Sam Houston and Randolph AFB. Living rm. w/vaulted ceiling & wood burning fireplace. Eat in kitchen. Refrigerator included. Master bath w/two closets & large walk-in shower. Covered deck & big fenced backyard. Inground sprinkler system (front yard). 2 car garage w/garage door opener + driveway parking. Access to the community amenities: pool, club house, sport court & park.