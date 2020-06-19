Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3335 Mineral Creek
3335 Mineral Creek
3335 Mineral Creek
No Longer Available
Location
3335 Mineral Creek, San Antonio, TX 78259
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two story, open floor plan in great neighborhood on a cul-de-sac, gated,very quiet and ready for your family. Master suite downstairs with a fantastic upstairs game loft.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3335 Mineral Creek have any available units?
3335 Mineral Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 3335 Mineral Creek currently offering any rent specials?
3335 Mineral Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3335 Mineral Creek pet-friendly?
No, 3335 Mineral Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 3335 Mineral Creek offer parking?
Yes, 3335 Mineral Creek offers parking.
Does 3335 Mineral Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3335 Mineral Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3335 Mineral Creek have a pool?
No, 3335 Mineral Creek does not have a pool.
Does 3335 Mineral Creek have accessible units?
No, 3335 Mineral Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 3335 Mineral Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 3335 Mineral Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3335 Mineral Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 3335 Mineral Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
