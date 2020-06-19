All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3335 Mineral Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3335 Mineral Creek
Last updated June 18 2019 at 6:16 AM

3335 Mineral Creek

3335 Mineral Creek · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3335 Mineral Creek, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two story, open floor plan in great neighborhood on a cul-de-sac, gated,very quiet and ready for your family. Master suite downstairs with a fantastic upstairs game loft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3335 Mineral Creek have any available units?
3335 Mineral Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3335 Mineral Creek currently offering any rent specials?
3335 Mineral Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3335 Mineral Creek pet-friendly?
No, 3335 Mineral Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3335 Mineral Creek offer parking?
Yes, 3335 Mineral Creek offers parking.
Does 3335 Mineral Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3335 Mineral Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3335 Mineral Creek have a pool?
No, 3335 Mineral Creek does not have a pool.
Does 3335 Mineral Creek have accessible units?
No, 3335 Mineral Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 3335 Mineral Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 3335 Mineral Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3335 Mineral Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 3335 Mineral Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Village
1604 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78259
1800 Broadway
1800 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Indigo Apartment Homes
11501 Braesview
San Antonio, TX 78213
Verandas at Alamo Ranch
6831 Alamo Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78253
Providence Estates Townhomes
6298 Lockhill Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Can Plant
503 Avenue A
San Antonio, TX 78215
Stratton Park
12324 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216
Grand at the Dominion
23910 W Interstate 10
San Antonio, TX 78257

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio