Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:19 AM

3333 OAKWELL CT.

3333 Oakwell Court · (210) 255-3073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3333 Oakwell Court, San Antonio, TX 78218
Oakwell Farms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Discover what you've been missing in apartment living! This community has it all! You will feel like you have a sports club at your fingertips with access to a dry sauna, lighted tennis courts, an indoor spa, indoor racquetball, lockers, showers, a lap pool and elaborate fitness center. The location puts you near Fort Sam Houston, SAMMC and Randolph AFB. Loop 410 and Texas State Highway 281 are easily accessible along with schools, shopping, dining and entertainment options. The interiors here are elegant and loaded with designer finishes, beautiful kitchens and so much more. What are you waiting for, inquire today and get ready for resort-style living! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 OAKWELL CT. have any available units?
3333 OAKWELL CT. has a unit available for $930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3333 OAKWELL CT. have?
Some of 3333 OAKWELL CT.'s amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3333 OAKWELL CT. currently offering any rent specials?
3333 OAKWELL CT. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 OAKWELL CT. pet-friendly?
No, 3333 OAKWELL CT. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3333 OAKWELL CT. offer parking?
No, 3333 OAKWELL CT. does not offer parking.
Does 3333 OAKWELL CT. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3333 OAKWELL CT. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 OAKWELL CT. have a pool?
Yes, 3333 OAKWELL CT. has a pool.
Does 3333 OAKWELL CT. have accessible units?
No, 3333 OAKWELL CT. does not have accessible units.
Does 3333 OAKWELL CT. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3333 OAKWELL CT. does not have units with dishwashers.
