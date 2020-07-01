Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 3330 Cadbury.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3330 Cadbury
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3330 Cadbury
3330 Cadbury Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Location
3330 Cadbury Drive, San Antonio, TX 78247
Eden
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3330 Cadbury Available 03/01/19 -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2588876)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3330 Cadbury have any available units?
3330 Cadbury doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 3330 Cadbury currently offering any rent specials?
3330 Cadbury is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3330 Cadbury pet-friendly?
No, 3330 Cadbury is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 3330 Cadbury offer parking?
No, 3330 Cadbury does not offer parking.
Does 3330 Cadbury have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3330 Cadbury does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3330 Cadbury have a pool?
No, 3330 Cadbury does not have a pool.
Does 3330 Cadbury have accessible units?
No, 3330 Cadbury does not have accessible units.
Does 3330 Cadbury have units with dishwashers?
No, 3330 Cadbury does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3330 Cadbury have units with air conditioning?
No, 3330 Cadbury does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St
San Antonio, TX 78213
The Mark Huebner Oaks
11138 Huebner Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78230
Biltmore Park
1111 Vista Valet
San Antonio, TX 78216
Allena
1004 Allena Drive
San Antonio, TX 78213
Overture Stone Oak 55+
18610 Tuscany Stone
San Antonio, TX 78258
Regatta Apartments
12635 Scarsdale Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Terra Alta Apartments
411 Everest St
San Antonio, TX 78209
The Canopy
950 E Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Seguin, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Converse, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
Oak Park Northwood
North Central
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio