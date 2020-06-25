332 Pendleton Ave

332 Pendleton Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78204 Collins Gardens
Amenities
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming stand-alone building on a shared lot. This cute home has a large walk-in closet, newer features including tub surround, toilet, some kitchen cabinets and counters. Gas cooking. Water included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
