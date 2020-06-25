All apartments in San Antonio
332 Pendleton Ave
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

332 Pendleton Ave

332 Pendleton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

332 Pendleton Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78204
Collins Gardens

Amenities

walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Charming stand-alone building on a shared lot. This cute home has a large walk-in closet, newer features including tub surround, toilet, some kitchen cabinets and counters. Gas cooking. Water included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 Pendleton Ave have any available units?
332 Pendleton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 332 Pendleton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
332 Pendleton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Pendleton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 332 Pendleton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 332 Pendleton Ave offer parking?
No, 332 Pendleton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 332 Pendleton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 Pendleton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Pendleton Ave have a pool?
No, 332 Pendleton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 332 Pendleton Ave have accessible units?
No, 332 Pendleton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Pendleton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 Pendleton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 332 Pendleton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 332 Pendleton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

