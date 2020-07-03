3318 Stoney Star

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

AVAILABLE JANUARY 10, 2020. Charming 3 bedroom/2 bath/2-car garage one-story in highly desirable Stoneridge subdivision. Beautiful Pergo wood flooring installed throughout,NO CARPET to worry about. Spacious open floor plan, living room has a wood burning fireplace that is great for entertaining! Large outdoor patio on the side yard. Mature trees shade large backyard. Close to highly acclaimed NEISD schools, McAllister Park, neighborhood pool/amenities shopping and dining. Rent includes refrigerator.