Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3318 Stoney Star
Last updated December 17 2019 at 5:23 AM

3318 Stoney Star

3318 Stoney Star · No Longer Available
Location

3318 Stoney Star, San Antonio, TX 78247
Ridgestone

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE JANUARY 10, 2020. Charming 3 bedroom/2 bath/2-car garage one-story in highly desirable Stoneridge subdivision. Beautiful Pergo wood flooring installed throughout,NO CARPET to worry about. Spacious open floor plan, living room has a wood burning fireplace that is great for entertaining! Large outdoor patio on the side yard. Mature trees shade large backyard. Close to highly acclaimed NEISD schools, McAllister Park, neighborhood pool/amenities shopping and dining. Rent includes refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3318 Stoney Star have any available units?
3318 Stoney Star doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3318 Stoney Star have?
Some of 3318 Stoney Star's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3318 Stoney Star currently offering any rent specials?
3318 Stoney Star is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3318 Stoney Star pet-friendly?
No, 3318 Stoney Star is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3318 Stoney Star offer parking?
Yes, 3318 Stoney Star offers parking.
Does 3318 Stoney Star have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3318 Stoney Star does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3318 Stoney Star have a pool?
Yes, 3318 Stoney Star has a pool.
Does 3318 Stoney Star have accessible units?
No, 3318 Stoney Star does not have accessible units.
Does 3318 Stoney Star have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3318 Stoney Star has units with dishwashers.

