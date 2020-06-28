All apartments in San Antonio
331 S AUDUBON DR
Last updated September 24 2019 at 8:04 PM

331 S AUDUBON DR

331 South Audubon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

331 South Audubon Drive, San Antonio, TX 78212
Edison

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 S AUDUBON DR have any available units?
331 S AUDUBON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 331 S AUDUBON DR currently offering any rent specials?
331 S AUDUBON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 S AUDUBON DR pet-friendly?
No, 331 S AUDUBON DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 331 S AUDUBON DR offer parking?
No, 331 S AUDUBON DR does not offer parking.
Does 331 S AUDUBON DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 S AUDUBON DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 S AUDUBON DR have a pool?
No, 331 S AUDUBON DR does not have a pool.
Does 331 S AUDUBON DR have accessible units?
No, 331 S AUDUBON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 331 S AUDUBON DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 331 S AUDUBON DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 331 S AUDUBON DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 331 S AUDUBON DR does not have units with air conditioning.
