San Antonio, TX
330 Barrett Place - 5
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:17 AM

330 Barrett Place - 5

330 Barrett Pl · No Longer Available
Location

330 Barrett Pl, San Antonio, TX 78225
Palm Heights

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Affordable garage apartment gas stove shower only. Freshly remodeled with new paint and wood vinyl flooring. Available for immediate move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Barrett Place - 5 have any available units?
330 Barrett Place - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 330 Barrett Place - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
330 Barrett Place - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Barrett Place - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 330 Barrett Place - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 330 Barrett Place - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 330 Barrett Place - 5 offers parking.
Does 330 Barrett Place - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Barrett Place - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Barrett Place - 5 have a pool?
No, 330 Barrett Place - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 330 Barrett Place - 5 have accessible units?
No, 330 Barrett Place - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Barrett Place - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Barrett Place - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Barrett Place - 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Barrett Place - 5 does not have units with air conditioning.

