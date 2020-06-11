Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 330 Barrett Place - 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
330 Barrett Place - 5
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:17 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
330 Barrett Place - 5
330 Barrett Pl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
330 Barrett Pl, San Antonio, TX 78225
Palm Heights
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Affordable garage apartment gas stove shower only. Freshly remodeled with new paint and wood vinyl flooring. Available for immediate move-in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 330 Barrett Place - 5 have any available units?
330 Barrett Place - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 330 Barrett Place - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
330 Barrett Place - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Barrett Place - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 330 Barrett Place - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 330 Barrett Place - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 330 Barrett Place - 5 offers parking.
Does 330 Barrett Place - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Barrett Place - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Barrett Place - 5 have a pool?
No, 330 Barrett Place - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 330 Barrett Place - 5 have accessible units?
No, 330 Barrett Place - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Barrett Place - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Barrett Place - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Barrett Place - 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Barrett Place - 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
Charleston Apartment Homes
14555 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Sonterra Blue
922 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
The Residences at La Cantera
6215 Via la Cantera
San Antonio, TX 78256
The Abbey at Sonterra
20710 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Hutchins Palms
535 West Hutchins Place
San Antonio, TX 78221
The Highline
5655 UTSA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Southtown Flats
111 Probandt
San Antonio, TX 78204
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio