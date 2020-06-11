33 LYNN BATTS

Amenities
An awesome lifestyle awaits you in the Alamo Heights area. Enjoy quick access to I-410, I-35, Starbucks and the trails at Salado Creek. Lounge poolside under a cabana, take your pup to the on-site dog park or work up a sweat in the fitness studio. Come home to a modern interior with wood-style flooring, a fireplace, granite counters, energy-efficient black appliances and ample storage space. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.