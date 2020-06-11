33 LYNN BATTS

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym pool

An awesome lifestyle awaits you in the Alamo Heights area. Enjoy quick access to I-410, I-35, Starbucks and the trails at Salado Creek. Lounge poolside under a cabana, take your pup to the on-site dog park or work up a sweat in the fitness studio. Come home to a modern interior with wood-style flooring, a fireplace, granite counters, energy-efficient black appliances and ample storage space. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.