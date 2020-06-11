All apartments in San Antonio
33 LYNN BATTS

33 Lynn Batts Lane · (210) 338-8481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33 Lynn Batts Lane, San Antonio, TX 78218
Oakwell Farms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$816

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
An awesome lifestyle awaits you in the Alamo Heights area. Enjoy quick access to I-410, I-35, Starbucks and the trails at Salado Creek. Lounge poolside under a cabana, take your pup to the on-site dog park or work up a sweat in the fitness studio. Come home to a modern interior with wood-style flooring, a fireplace, granite counters, energy-efficient black appliances and ample storage space. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 LYNN BATTS have any available units?
33 LYNN BATTS has a unit available for $816 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 LYNN BATTS have?
Some of 33 LYNN BATTS's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 LYNN BATTS currently offering any rent specials?
33 LYNN BATTS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 LYNN BATTS pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 LYNN BATTS is pet friendly.
Does 33 LYNN BATTS offer parking?
No, 33 LYNN BATTS does not offer parking.
Does 33 LYNN BATTS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 LYNN BATTS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 LYNN BATTS have a pool?
Yes, 33 LYNN BATTS has a pool.
Does 33 LYNN BATTS have accessible units?
No, 33 LYNN BATTS does not have accessible units.
Does 33 LYNN BATTS have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 LYNN BATTS does not have units with dishwashers.
