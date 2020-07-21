Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
327 Scotty Dr
Last updated July 21 2019 at 7:07 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
327 Scotty Dr
327 Scotty Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
327 Scotty Drive, San Antonio, TX 78227
Rainbow Hills
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
$650 large bed room shower included in the room separate
walking distance to HEB grocery store and all of the restaurants
and the dollar tree
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 327 Scotty Dr have any available units?
327 Scotty Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 327 Scotty Dr currently offering any rent specials?
327 Scotty Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Scotty Dr pet-friendly?
No, 327 Scotty Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 327 Scotty Dr offer parking?
No, 327 Scotty Dr does not offer parking.
Does 327 Scotty Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 Scotty Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Scotty Dr have a pool?
No, 327 Scotty Dr does not have a pool.
Does 327 Scotty Dr have accessible units?
No, 327 Scotty Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Scotty Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 327 Scotty Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 327 Scotty Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 327 Scotty Dr has units with air conditioning.
