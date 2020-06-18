Rent Calculator
327 Regina St
327 Regina Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
327 Regina Street, San Antonio, TX 78223
Riverside
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- GREAT 2 BEDROOM HOME. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS AND A LOT OF FINE ORIGINAL DETAILS TO HOME. HUGE YARD PERFECT FOR BBQ(S) AND ENTERTAINING. EASY ACCESS TO I-37 AND LOOP 410.
(RLNE5111863)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 327 Regina St have any available units?
327 Regina St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 327 Regina St currently offering any rent specials?
327 Regina St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Regina St pet-friendly?
Yes, 327 Regina St is pet friendly.
Does 327 Regina St offer parking?
No, 327 Regina St does not offer parking.
Does 327 Regina St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 Regina St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Regina St have a pool?
No, 327 Regina St does not have a pool.
Does 327 Regina St have accessible units?
No, 327 Regina St does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Regina St have units with dishwashers?
No, 327 Regina St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 327 Regina St have units with air conditioning?
No, 327 Regina St does not have units with air conditioning.
