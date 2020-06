Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated dog park furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

Historic renovated short term rental located in the Arts District of downtown SA. Fully furnished, large open floor plan with modern flair, hard wood floors and tons of natural light. Kitchen has custom cabinetry, Thermador appliances and oversized island. Two bedrooms on 2nd level, 2 full baths. Spacious multi use loft/bedroom on 3rd floor. Laundry machines. Across street from Madison Square Park, the largest dog park in downtown San Antonio. Near Hospitals, Tobin and Riverwalk