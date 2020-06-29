All apartments in San Antonio
324 Hammond Ave.
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

324 Hammond Ave

324 Hammond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

324 Hammond Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
CHARMING HIGHLAND PARK CRAFTSMAN - Charming 2 Bedroom Craftsman Cottage in Highland Park * Fantastic Curb Appeal, Low-Maintenance Landscaping, & Great New Deck in Back * Hardwood Floors Throughout, Spacious Bedrooms & Closets * Fireplace is Focal Point of Living Area, Kitchen Complete w/ Gas Cooking * Kitchen Appliances Included, Washer/Dryer Connections * Nicely-Updated Bathroom w/ Tile Tub/Shower * Spacious Backyard * San Antonio ISD, Close to Interstates, Shopping, & Restaurants * Pets Case-by-Case, Back Building NOT Included

(RLNE5583210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 324 Hammond Ave have any available units?
324 Hammond Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 Hammond Ave have?
Some of 324 Hammond Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Hammond Ave currently offering any rent specials?
324 Hammond Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Hammond Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 324 Hammond Ave is pet friendly.
Does 324 Hammond Ave offer parking?
No, 324 Hammond Ave does not offer parking.
Does 324 Hammond Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Hammond Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Hammond Ave have a pool?
No, 324 Hammond Ave does not have a pool.
Does 324 Hammond Ave have accessible units?
No, 324 Hammond Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Hammond Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 Hammond Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

