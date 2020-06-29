324 Hammond Ave.

Amenities
CHARMING HIGHLAND PARK CRAFTSMAN - Charming 2 Bedroom Craftsman Cottage in Highland Park * Fantastic Curb Appeal, Low-Maintenance Landscaping, & Great New Deck in Back * Hardwood Floors Throughout, Spacious Bedrooms & Closets * Fireplace is Focal Point of Living Area, Kitchen Complete w/ Gas Cooking * Kitchen Appliances Included, Washer/Dryer Connections * Nicely-Updated Bathroom w/ Tile Tub/Shower * Spacious Backyard * San Antonio ISD, Close to Interstates, Shopping, & Restaurants * Pets Case-by-Case, Back Building NOT Included
(RLNE5583210)