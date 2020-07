Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage carpet refrigerator

Lovely single story home on a corner lot. All solid flooring throughout this home. No carpet. High ceilings with an open floor plan. Master is split from other secondary bedrooms. Water softener, refrigerator, washer/dryer are included in this rental. Backyard boasts a covered/uncovered deck, raised garden beds and 10x12 storage unit that has electricity to building. Welcome home.