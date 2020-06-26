Rent Calculator
323 S Horacio
323 S Horacio
323 South San Horacio Avenue
Location
323 South San Horacio Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78237
Westlawn
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
READY TO MOVE IN . COMPLETE RENOVATED NEW FLOORING NEW WINDOWS NEW AC SYSTEM NEW CABINETS NEW ROOF****** THIS ONE IS A MUST SEE. TURN KEY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 323 S Horacio have any available units?
323 S Horacio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 323 S Horacio currently offering any rent specials?
323 S Horacio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 S Horacio pet-friendly?
No, 323 S Horacio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 323 S Horacio offer parking?
No, 323 S Horacio does not offer parking.
Does 323 S Horacio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 S Horacio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 S Horacio have a pool?
No, 323 S Horacio does not have a pool.
Does 323 S Horacio have accessible units?
No, 323 S Horacio does not have accessible units.
Does 323 S Horacio have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 S Horacio does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 323 S Horacio have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 323 S Horacio has units with air conditioning.
