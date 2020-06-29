All apartments in San Antonio
322 TRANQUIL OAK
322 TRANQUIL OAK

322 Tranquil Oak · No Longer Available
Location

322 Tranquil Oak, San Antonio, TX 78260

Amenities

garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Elegance abounds in this exceptionally maintained Sitterle 2-story home in gated community of the Heights of Stone Oak. 4 Bed/3.5 Bath. Spacious Floor Plan with architectural character like vaulted ceilings, arched entryways & tray ceilings. Gourmet Kitchen features large breakfast bar, 42" cabinets & gas cook top. Master Suite located on 1st floor + secondary bedrm & Study. 2 Bedrooms with JackNJill Bath, Game Room upstairs. Lovely backyard for weekend fun. Excellent NEISD, Reagan High. Great NC location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 TRANQUIL OAK have any available units?
322 TRANQUIL OAK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 322 TRANQUIL OAK currently offering any rent specials?
322 TRANQUIL OAK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 TRANQUIL OAK pet-friendly?
No, 322 TRANQUIL OAK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 322 TRANQUIL OAK offer parking?
Yes, 322 TRANQUIL OAK offers parking.
Does 322 TRANQUIL OAK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 TRANQUIL OAK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 TRANQUIL OAK have a pool?
No, 322 TRANQUIL OAK does not have a pool.
Does 322 TRANQUIL OAK have accessible units?
No, 322 TRANQUIL OAK does not have accessible units.
Does 322 TRANQUIL OAK have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 TRANQUIL OAK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 322 TRANQUIL OAK have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 TRANQUIL OAK does not have units with air conditioning.

