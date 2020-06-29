322 TRANQUIL OAK

Amenities

garage game room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities game room parking garage

Elegance abounds in this exceptionally maintained Sitterle 2-story home in gated community of the Heights of Stone Oak. 4 Bed/3.5 Bath. Spacious Floor Plan with architectural character like vaulted ceilings, arched entryways & tray ceilings. Gourmet Kitchen features large breakfast bar, 42" cabinets & gas cook top. Master Suite located on 1st floor + secondary bedrm & Study. 2 Bedrooms with JackNJill Bath, Game Room upstairs. Lovely backyard for weekend fun. Excellent NEISD, Reagan High. Great NC location