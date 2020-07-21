All apartments in San Antonio
322 Roswell Canyon

322 Roswell Canyon · No Longer Available
Location

322 Roswell Canyon, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 Roswell Canyon have any available units?
322 Roswell Canyon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 322 Roswell Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
322 Roswell Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Roswell Canyon pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 Roswell Canyon is pet friendly.
Does 322 Roswell Canyon offer parking?
No, 322 Roswell Canyon does not offer parking.
Does 322 Roswell Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 Roswell Canyon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Roswell Canyon have a pool?
No, 322 Roswell Canyon does not have a pool.
Does 322 Roswell Canyon have accessible units?
No, 322 Roswell Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Roswell Canyon have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 Roswell Canyon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 322 Roswell Canyon have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 Roswell Canyon does not have units with air conditioning.
