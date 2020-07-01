All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:45 AM

322 Nash Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

322 Nash Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78223
Highland Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Move-in Ready home. 3 Bedroom 1 Bath with laundry inside. No Pets and two year lease minimum. If looking for your long term home near downtown and located close to great dining/entertainment options than schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 NASH BLVD have any available units?
322 NASH BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 322 NASH BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
322 NASH BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 NASH BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 322 NASH BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 322 NASH BLVD offer parking?
No, 322 NASH BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 322 NASH BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 NASH BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 NASH BLVD have a pool?
No, 322 NASH BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 322 NASH BLVD have accessible units?
No, 322 NASH BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 322 NASH BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 NASH BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 322 NASH BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 NASH BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.

