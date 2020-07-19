All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 321 ELEANOR AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
321 ELEANOR AVE
Last updated April 16 2019 at 1:56 PM

321 ELEANOR AVE

321 Eleanor Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Mahncke Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

321 Eleanor Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78209
Mahncke Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 ELEANOR AVE have any available units?
321 ELEANOR AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 321 ELEANOR AVE currently offering any rent specials?
321 ELEANOR AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 ELEANOR AVE pet-friendly?
No, 321 ELEANOR AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 321 ELEANOR AVE offer parking?
No, 321 ELEANOR AVE does not offer parking.
Does 321 ELEANOR AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 ELEANOR AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 ELEANOR AVE have a pool?
No, 321 ELEANOR AVE does not have a pool.
Does 321 ELEANOR AVE have accessible units?
No, 321 ELEANOR AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 321 ELEANOR AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 ELEANOR AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 ELEANOR AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 ELEANOR AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St
San Antonio, TX 78213
Villas De Sendero
8841 Timber Path
San Antonio, TX 78251
Biltmore Park
1111 Vista Valet
San Antonio, TX 78216
Indigo Apartment Homes
11501 Braesview
San Antonio, TX 78213
Wellington Estates
6623 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Preston Peak
4114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Hillside Canyon
3200 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78247
Sunset Canyon
2170 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio