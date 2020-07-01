3206 EL PASO ST

3206 El Paso Street, San Antonio, TX 78207 Prospect Hill
Move In Ready - adorable 2 bedroom 2 bath home with fenced yard application required from everyone over 18 that will live at the property - $60 application fee, income must be 3 times the rent. Square footage listed is approximate.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
