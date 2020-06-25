Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3200 Thousand Oaks Dr
Last updated February 20 2020
3200 Thousand Oaks Dr
3200 Thousand Oaks Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3200 Thousand Oaks Drive, San Antonio, TX 78247
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3200 Thousand Oaks Dr have any available units?
3200 Thousand Oaks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 3200 Thousand Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3200 Thousand Oaks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 Thousand Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3200 Thousand Oaks Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 3200 Thousand Oaks Dr offer parking?
No, 3200 Thousand Oaks Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3200 Thousand Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3200 Thousand Oaks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 Thousand Oaks Dr have a pool?
No, 3200 Thousand Oaks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3200 Thousand Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 3200 Thousand Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 Thousand Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3200 Thousand Oaks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3200 Thousand Oaks Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3200 Thousand Oaks Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
