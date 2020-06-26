All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 23 2019 at 11:24 PM

319 NORIA ST

319 Noria Street · No Longer Available
Location

319 Noria Street, San Antonio, TX 78207
Avenida Guadalupe

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Close to Downtown San Antonio All occupants over 18 must apply, Application fee $50, Most qualified applicant accepted,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 NORIA ST have any available units?
319 NORIA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 319 NORIA ST currently offering any rent specials?
319 NORIA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 NORIA ST pet-friendly?
No, 319 NORIA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 319 NORIA ST offer parking?
No, 319 NORIA ST does not offer parking.
Does 319 NORIA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 NORIA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 NORIA ST have a pool?
No, 319 NORIA ST does not have a pool.
Does 319 NORIA ST have accessible units?
No, 319 NORIA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 319 NORIA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 NORIA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 NORIA ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 NORIA ST does not have units with air conditioning.
