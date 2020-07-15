All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 318 W Grayson St #505.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
318 W Grayson St #505
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

318 W Grayson St #505

318 West Grayson Street · (210) 826-1616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Tobin Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

318 West Grayson Street, San Antonio, TX 78212
Tobin Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 318 W Grayson St #505 · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest suite
internet access
new construction
LUXURY 3-BEDROOM PEARL-DISTRICT TOWNHOME - Rare Opportunity to Lease a Luxury, Brand-New Construction Townhome Adjacent to the Pearl * Gorgeous, High-End Finishes Throughout this 3-Story Contemporary Residence * The Ultimate in Urban Entertainment at your Doorstep, Walk to Restaurants, Bars, & More * Roof Top Deck w/ Panoramic City Views * Functional, Multi-Use Floor Plan that Features Full Guest Suite, Kitchenette, & Garage on First Level, Huge Living & High-End Kitchen on Second Level * Constructed w/ Double-Thickness Fire Walls for Maximum Privacy, Pella Windows, Hardwood, Stained Concrete, & Designer Tile Flooring * Too Many Upgrades & Features to List, Must be Seen in Person to Truly Appreciate * Pets Case-by-Case

(RLNE5873274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 W Grayson St #505 have any available units?
318 W Grayson St #505 has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 W Grayson St #505 have?
Some of 318 W Grayson St #505's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 W Grayson St #505 currently offering any rent specials?
318 W Grayson St #505 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 W Grayson St #505 pet-friendly?
Yes, 318 W Grayson St #505 is pet friendly.
Does 318 W Grayson St #505 offer parking?
Yes, 318 W Grayson St #505 offers parking.
Does 318 W Grayson St #505 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 W Grayson St #505 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 W Grayson St #505 have a pool?
No, 318 W Grayson St #505 does not have a pool.
Does 318 W Grayson St #505 have accessible units?
No, 318 W Grayson St #505 does not have accessible units.
Does 318 W Grayson St #505 have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 W Grayson St #505 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 318 W Grayson St #505?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alcove at Alamo Heights
6419 N Vandiver Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Ascent Cresta Bella
19702 Bella Loma Dr
San Antonio, TX 78256
Cornerstone
1002 Grosvenor Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78221
Maverick
400 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Platinum Shavano Oaks
14811 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
Valencia at Medical
5111 Glen Ridge Drive
San Antonio, TX 78229
French Place
109 W French Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212
Heritage Oaks at Brooks
216 Claggett St
San Antonio, TX 78235

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity