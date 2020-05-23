Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 318 GAZEL DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
318 GAZEL DR
Last updated February 1 2020 at 5:49 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
318 GAZEL DR
318 Gazel Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
318 Gazel Drive, San Antonio, TX 78213
Dellview
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Conveniently located IH-10 & 410 near Wonderland Mall. Freshly painted, hardwood floors, large covered patio, huge shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 318 GAZEL DR have any available units?
318 GAZEL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 318 GAZEL DR currently offering any rent specials?
318 GAZEL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 GAZEL DR pet-friendly?
No, 318 GAZEL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 318 GAZEL DR offer parking?
Yes, 318 GAZEL DR offers parking.
Does 318 GAZEL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 GAZEL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 GAZEL DR have a pool?
No, 318 GAZEL DR does not have a pool.
Does 318 GAZEL DR have accessible units?
No, 318 GAZEL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 318 GAZEL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 GAZEL DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 GAZEL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 GAZEL DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Richland Trace Apartments
7791 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
Signature Ridge
3711 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
5 Fifty
550 Heimer Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
Songbird
7667 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Cornerstone
1002 Grosvenor Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78221
Terra Alta Apartments
411 Everest St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Blue Vine
6900 N Vandiver Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Infinity at the Rim Apartments
18130 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio