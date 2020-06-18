All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 16 2019 at 12:12 AM

3130 Shane Road

3130 Shane · No Longer Available
Location

3130 Shane, San Antonio, TX 78223

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Use promo code DREAMHOME to waive your application fee(s) for a limited time. Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3130 Shane Road have any available units?
3130 Shane Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 3130 Shane Road currently offering any rent specials?
3130 Shane Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 Shane Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3130 Shane Road is pet friendly.
Does 3130 Shane Road offer parking?
No, 3130 Shane Road does not offer parking.
Does 3130 Shane Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3130 Shane Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 Shane Road have a pool?
No, 3130 Shane Road does not have a pool.
Does 3130 Shane Road have accessible units?
No, 3130 Shane Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3130 Shane Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3130 Shane Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3130 Shane Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3130 Shane Road does not have units with air conditioning.
