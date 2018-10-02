All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

312 Devonshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

312 Devonshire Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209
Terrell Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
TERRELL HEIGHTS HOME - ALAMO HEIGHTS I.S.D. - Quintessential Terrell Heights Home on Fantastic Block w/ Great Curb Appeal & Inviting Front Porch * 2 Living & 2 Dining Areas, Original Hardwood Floors & Vintage Details * Updated Kitchen w/ Gas Cooking, Microwave, Fridge, Dishwasher All Included * Spacious Bedrooms & Open Floorplan Throughout Living Areas * Great Patio, Large Backyard * 2-Car Detached Garage w/ Opener * Minutes to Shopping, Entertainment, & Restaurants * Alamo Heights ISD

(RLNE4259156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Devonshire have any available units?
312 Devonshire doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 Devonshire have?
Some of 312 Devonshire's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Devonshire currently offering any rent specials?
312 Devonshire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Devonshire pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 Devonshire is pet friendly.
Does 312 Devonshire offer parking?
Yes, 312 Devonshire offers parking.
Does 312 Devonshire have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Devonshire does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Devonshire have a pool?
No, 312 Devonshire does not have a pool.
Does 312 Devonshire have accessible units?
No, 312 Devonshire does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Devonshire have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 Devonshire has units with dishwashers.
