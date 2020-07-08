All apartments in San Antonio
3115 Pedernales Dr

3115 Pedernales Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3115 Pedernales Drive, San Antonio, TX 78223

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3/2 contemporary ranch style home. Cozy 3 bedrooms 2 bath home with open floor plan. Garden tub in master bath with large walk-in closet. Laundry room located inside. 2 car garage. Easy access to 410.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 Pedernales Dr have any available units?
3115 Pedernales Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3115 Pedernales Dr have?
Some of 3115 Pedernales Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3115 Pedernales Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3115 Pedernales Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 Pedernales Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3115 Pedernales Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 3115 Pedernales Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3115 Pedernales Dr offers parking.
Does 3115 Pedernales Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3115 Pedernales Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 Pedernales Dr have a pool?
No, 3115 Pedernales Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3115 Pedernales Dr have accessible units?
No, 3115 Pedernales Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 Pedernales Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3115 Pedernales Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

