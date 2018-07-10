All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 311 Natalen Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
311 Natalen Ave
Last updated March 29 2020 at 4:07 PM

311 Natalen Ave

311 Natalen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Mahncke Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

311 Natalen Street, San Antonio, TX 78209
Mahncke Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Urban Cottage with all the bells & whistles! Construction was completed in May 2018. Luxury appointments include wood flooring throughout living areas; Open concept kitchen w/quartz counters; subway tile back splash; custom cabinetry; wine rack; granite farm sink; stainless double oven & convection microwave. Master Suite has double vanity, standing glass shower & walk-in closet. Fridge Inc; 1-car garage and parking for 2 additional cars ; Walk to Fun! Blocks to Riverwalk/Pearl Dist., Zoo, Museum

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Natalen Ave have any available units?
311 Natalen Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 Natalen Ave have?
Some of 311 Natalen Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Natalen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
311 Natalen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Natalen Ave pet-friendly?
No, 311 Natalen Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 311 Natalen Ave offer parking?
Yes, 311 Natalen Ave offers parking.
Does 311 Natalen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Natalen Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Natalen Ave have a pool?
No, 311 Natalen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 311 Natalen Ave have accessible units?
No, 311 Natalen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Natalen Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Natalen Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodhill
4909 Woodstone Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
The Mila
11726 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Whispering Creek Villas
5303 Hamilton Wolfe Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78253
Republic at Alamo Heights
1111 Austin Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78209
Dalian Monterrey Village
10102 Ingram Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
1625 Mccullough
1625 Mccullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio