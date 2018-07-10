311 Natalen Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Urban Cottage with all the bells & whistles! Construction was completed in May 2018. Luxury appointments include wood flooring throughout living areas; Open concept kitchen w/quartz counters; subway tile back splash; custom cabinetry; wine rack; granite farm sink; stainless double oven & convection microwave. Master Suite has double vanity, standing glass shower & walk-in closet. Fridge Inc; 1-car garage and parking for 2 additional cars ; Walk to Fun! Blocks to Riverwalk/Pearl Dist., Zoo, Museum