311 E ROSEWOOD AVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Cute Garage Apartment In Historic Monte Vista*1 bed/1bath W/Kitchenette*Freshly Painted*Newer Vinyl Plank Floors (Looks Like Hardwood)* One Long Wall of Closet in Bedroom*Laundry Facilities On Site*Private Stone Terrace*Walk One Block to Trinity U.*3 Blocks to IWC Pharmacy School*Close to I37/281 Hildebrand or Mulberry Exit*Easy Access to Breckenridge Park(hiking, biking, picnic, Zoo, Museum, Gardens, Golf) and to Restaurants/Entertainment at The Pearl,St. Marys St. and Downtown San Antonio.