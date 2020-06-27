All apartments in San Antonio
311 E ROSEWOOD AVE
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

311 E ROSEWOOD AVE

311 East Rosewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

311 East Rosewood Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212
Monte Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cute Garage Apartment In Historic Monte Vista*1 bed/1bath W/Kitchenette*Freshly Painted*Newer Vinyl Plank Floors (Looks Like Hardwood)* One Long Wall of Closet in Bedroom*Laundry Facilities On Site*Private Stone Terrace*Walk One Block to Trinity U.*3 Blocks to IWC Pharmacy School*Close to I37/281 Hildebrand or Mulberry Exit*Easy Access to Breckenridge Park(hiking, biking, picnic, Zoo, Museum, Gardens, Golf) and to Restaurants/Entertainment at The Pearl,St. Marys St. and Downtown San Antonio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 E ROSEWOOD AVE have any available units?
311 E ROSEWOOD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 311 E ROSEWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
311 E ROSEWOOD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 E ROSEWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 311 E ROSEWOOD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 311 E ROSEWOOD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 311 E ROSEWOOD AVE offers parking.
Does 311 E ROSEWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 E ROSEWOOD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 E ROSEWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 311 E ROSEWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 311 E ROSEWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 311 E ROSEWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 311 E ROSEWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 E ROSEWOOD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 E ROSEWOOD AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 E ROSEWOOD AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
