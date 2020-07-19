Rent Calculator
311 BASSWOOD DR
311 Basswood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
311 Basswood Drive, San Antonio, TX 78213
Dellview
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location in desirable Dellview/Greenhill area. 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage. Kitchen has been updated, gas stove and central hear and AC.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 311 BASSWOOD DR have any available units?
311 BASSWOOD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 311 BASSWOOD DR have?
Some of 311 BASSWOOD DR's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 311 BASSWOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
311 BASSWOOD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 BASSWOOD DR pet-friendly?
No, 311 BASSWOOD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 311 BASSWOOD DR offer parking?
Yes, 311 BASSWOOD DR offers parking.
Does 311 BASSWOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 BASSWOOD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 BASSWOOD DR have a pool?
No, 311 BASSWOOD DR does not have a pool.
Does 311 BASSWOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 311 BASSWOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 311 BASSWOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 BASSWOOD DR does not have units with dishwashers.
